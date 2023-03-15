Teacher arrested for sexually harassing girl in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, March 15 Police on Wednesday arrested a school teacher in J&K's Srinagar district for sexually harassing a minor girl.

A school teacher identified as Abdul Wahid Bhat was arrested from Chanapora area of Srinagar district for sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a minor girl student.

