Teacher arrested for sexually harassing girl in J&K's Srinagar
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 10:09 AM 2023-03-15T10:09:02+5:30 2023-03-15T10:30:26+5:30
Srinagar, March 15 Police on Wednesday arrested a school teacher in J&K's Srinagar district for sexually harassing a minor girl.
A school teacher identified as Abdul Wahid Bhat was arrested from Chanapora area of Srinagar district for sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a minor girl student.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor