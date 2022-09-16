Teacher gets 20 yrs' jail for sexually abusing minor boy in UP

Firozabad (UP), Sep 16 A government primary school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the court of additional district and sessions judge for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy, seven years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 of which half the amount would go to the child.

According to an FIR, the assault took place on May 14, 2015, when Vijendra Pal Singh allegedly took the child to the school's roof and abused him.

After the boy's family lodged a complaint, an FIR was registered against the teacher at the Narkhi police station under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 507 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Singh threatened to "beat and kill" the child if he dared to inform anyone about the incident, as per the FIR.

The victim's father had said in his complaint that they got to know about the assault after the child's health started deteriorating.

When the parents questioned the child, he narrated the incident and said that the teacher had been sexually assaulting him for the past several days.

The boy's father alleged that he was being pressured by police to compromise with the accused.

Additional district government counsel Sanjeev Sharma said, "The statement of the child in court under CrPC 164 (recording of confessions and statements) played a significant role in the entire matter. On being found guilty, the teacher pleaded in the court for less severe punishment. However, the court observed that he had committed a heinous crime."

