Teacher suspended, booked for thrashing child in UP

Unnao, July 13 A woman teacher has been suspended and booked after a video of her thrashing a minor girl student in a government school in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media.

The teacher allegedly thrashed the child for making noise in the classroom.

The teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumari and the incident took place at Islam Nagar Primary School in Asoha block.

After receiving information, the Unnao district police directed the Asoha Police Station Inspector-in-charge to take stringent action.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Unnao, Anjay Tiwari said that after watching the video, investigation has been launched and a case registered against the teacher.

