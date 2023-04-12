Technical snag hits Mumbai local train services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : The Western Railway on Wednesday informed that Mumbai suburban local train services were affected due to a technical snag after an overhead wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali on the Churchgate-bound fast line.

"Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire snapped at around 10.02 am between Dahisar and Borivali. Announcements were made at stations as well as on trains. Work was carried out on war footing & services have now been restored," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway said.

According to the officials, three trains were held up and others were diverted.

Earlier in December, Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials.

As per reports, the signal point had been unavailable since early morning.

"Services between CSMT & Vashi on the Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor line are active. The staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins,' said Central Railway SPRO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor