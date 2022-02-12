Technologically advanced devices being used to stop cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border: BSF DG

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who is on a two-day visit to North Bengal Frontiers at Kadamtala in Siliguri, on Friday said that the border guarding force is using technologically advanced devices to stop cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border.

Speaking to media persons, the Director-General of the BSF said, "Strategy is very clear that we do not allow any smuggling including cattle along the international border. BSF has taken a lot of measures to stop cattle smuggling in the past three-four years. The BSF has introduced more updated technical devices to look after the situation."

Over the recent jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km, Singh said, "BSF is responsible for guarding the border and having excellent relation with the local police."

He informed that a meeting with the State Director General of Police was held at Kolkata and they are fully cooperating adding that BSF is facing no problems at ground zero.

Following the recent development of 'Anti Cut-Anti-Climb' fencing to curb movements at international border, the Director General of the force said, "We have more than 85 per cent of fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border. But at some damaged places, we are replacing the fencing with Anti Cut-Anti-Climb and there is not an issue of budget."

According to BSF, Anti-cut fencing has long shelf life, is strong, economically better and no one can cut the wire and climb on it easily. Thus, it will help the forces to deal with the criminals along the border.

India shares 4,096 km with Bangladesh of which West Bengal shares 2,216 km. North Bengal Frontier shares 950 km of which 110 km is unfenced.

( With inputs from ANI )

