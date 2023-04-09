Technology must be used as medium for public welfare, country's growth: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised on the importance of the use of technology in education and said it should be used as a medium for public welfare and the country's growth.

Uttar Pradesh CM made these remarks after the inauguration of Delhi Public School (DPS) at Gorakhpur.

He said that when the whole world was battered by the Covid pandemic, India came up with the new National Education Policy, which opens doors of possibilities for educational institutions. He said it is the responsibility of educational institutions to also inform students about government schemes that can help them achieve their goals.

The Chief Minister also said that DPS Pro Vice Chairman Vishal Singh has expressed his desire to open its branches in Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar.

"These three are border districts and the government will extend all possible cooperation if good institutions come forward to set up their branches here," he remarked.

