Teen alleges honour killing of his 'wife', TN Police probe

Chennai, Jan 9 In a suspected case of honour killing, a man from Tamil Nadu's Tanjavur district was accused of murdering his daughter with support from a few of his relatives.

A 19-year-old youth, Naveen, from the Scheduled Caste Adi Dravidar Community, has filed a case in the Vattathikottai police station against Perumal from Neivabiduthi in the same district.

Naveen in the petition said that he and Iswarya (19), who is the daughter of Perumal, were in love since school days, and both got jobs in an apparel unit in Tiruppur. They got married at a local temple. (The marriage is void as Naveen is only 19). In the complaint he said that after marriage they took a rented house at Veerapandi and were staying there. However Iswarya‘s family, who is from an intermediate caste, filed a missing persons complaint with the Palladam police.

Police traced the couple and in the police station Iswarya was handed over to her father, Perumal. Naveen was later told by his friends that Iswarya was murdered by her father with support from some relatives and had cremated the body quietly.

Police registered a complaint under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance) and were on the lookout for Perumal and his relatives on the basis of the complaint filed by Naveen.

Palladam police officials told media persons that they had handed over Iswarya to her father Perumal as per her wish.

