Teen held for killing father, mother & brother in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), July 10 The Ghazipur police have arrested a 15-year-old boy, who confessed to killing his parents and brother, for opposing his marriage with the girl he was in love with for the last two years, the police said.

Police claimed to have recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in slitting throats in the triple murder that rocked Kusumhikala village under Nandganj police station in Ghazipur district on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police, Omvir Singh, said that the juvenile offender had been detained, and on his tip-off, the cops recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in slitting the throats of his father, Munshi Bind, 45, mother, Devanti Bind, 40, and elder brother Ram Ashish Bind, 20.

The boy told police that he had decided to kill the trio several days ago and had procured a 'khurpa' (a sharp-edged agricultural instrument for cutting grass and paddy) and ensured its sharpening for the past many days.

The boy told police that he had made a failed bid to kill the trio on July 7 but could not gather courage for it.

On Sunday night, the accused went to enjoy an orchestra show at a pre-wedding function in his village with Ashish. They returned around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

While all members of his family were sleeping, he consumed alcohol and slit the throats of his father, mother, and brother one by one around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

After committing the crime, he hid the khurpa in a field at some distance from the house and went back to see the same orchestra show.

He returned home around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday and raised an alarm to call the locals to inform them that his family had been killed.

After the incident, Munshi's brother Ram Prakash Bind lodged an FIR accusing one Radhe Bind of his village and his accomplices of murdering the trio.

The teams of Special Operation Group, surveillance, and Nandganj police station collected intelligence, questioned locals, and collected circumstantial evidence before taking Munshi's younger son into custody for questioning.

During questioning, the boy confessed to his crime. He will be produced in a juvenile court on Wednesday.

