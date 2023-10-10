Teenage girl falls off Hiranya mountain in Nalanda, critically injured

Patna, Oct 10 A 15-year-old teenager girl was critically injured after she fell off the Hiranya mountain in Bihar’s Nalanda district, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim, along with her friend, went to the Hiranya mountain on Monday evening and were sitting beyond the barricade of Lord Shiva temple.

Falling off the 300 feet mountain, she got struck in the bushes 60 feet down. Some people present there raised the alarm and local youths managed to go there and rescue the girl. The victim was taken to Sadar hospital in Bihar Sharif where the doctors gave primary treatment and referred to Pawapuri medical college and hospital.

The district police are waiting for her recovery to take a statement. They are also searching for her friend to fight out the actual reason - if she fell down accidentally while taking a selfie, was thrown, or attempted to commit suicide.

"We have not received any complaint in this matter. We are waiting for the recovery of the victim to know the actual reason for the incident. The matter is under investigation," Sohsarai police station SHO Raj Mani said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor