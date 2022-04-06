Teenage girl from J&K becomes first off road car racer

Monisa is the first teenage girl to become an off-road car racer from Kashmir valley and has shown excellent performance in different competitions alongside her senior male counterparts.

Kashmir is known for adventure sports as well adventure tourism and for the last few years' youths of the valley are performing well in adventure sports and now the girls from the valley are also participating in adventure sports.

One such teenage girl, Monisa is the first girl off-road car racer of the valley.

Monisa was born in Rajbagh, Srinagar and dreams to become an IAS officer.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "I was very energetic from childhood and was also interested in driving. Due to this from a very young age, I learned how to drive a car, with the help of my father and uncle."

"My parents supported me in every way and with their support, I am the first teenage professional off-road car racer of Kashmir," Monisa stated.

She added, "Apart from the preparation for Indian administrative service (IAS) exams I want to do something different in off-road car racing so that's why I started participating in off-road car racing events that are very challenging for a teenage girl like me."

"I now compete with senior male participants in various races," Monisa added.

( With inputs from ANI )

