Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K declared as unlawful association under UAPA
By IANS | Published: December 31, 2023 02:04 PM2023-12-31T14:04:52+5:302023-12-31T14:05:02+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 31 Separatist outfit, ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’ was declared as an unlawful association on Sunday under the unlawful activities (Prevention) act (UAPA).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on his X-post handle, “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.
“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.
“The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”.
Earlier, the Democratic freedom party JK headed by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League JK headed by Masarat Alam were declared as unlawful under the UAPA.
