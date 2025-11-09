Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday during rally in Bihar's Karakat

Patna, Nov 9 Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, celebrated his 36th birthday on stage during an election rally in Karakat on Sunday.

Tejashwi, who addressed a public meeting at the Inter College ground in Sanjhauli, cut a cake on the stage as supporters held placards wishing him 'Happy Birthday'.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for the CPI(ML) candidate from Karakat, Arun Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi targeted the NDA and called the present government "dishonest".

The RJD leader reiterated that if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government, schemes including the 'Mai Behan Maan Yojana' would be implemented, under which Rs 30,000 would be deposited into the accounts of all women in Bihar on January 14.

He also promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and enhancement of the old age and widow pension to Rs 1,500 per month.

The RJD leader reiterated key promises: A government job in every household if the alliance forms the government, free electricity for irrigation, and exemption for the Pasi community from the prohibition law.

Tejashwi also said his aim was to transform Bihar so that people would not have to migrate for employment.

Sunday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Polling will be held on November 11 for 122 seats.

Political parties are holding back-to-back public meetings to make a final pitch to voters.

Tejashwi is scheduled to hold around a dozen rallies on the last day of the campaign, including five in different Assembly segments of Rohtas district.

RJD is contesting on 143 seats in the Bihar Assembly election 2025. Among them, 70 candidates are in the fray in the second phase.

The voting will be held in Champaran, Kosi, Seemanchal, Bhagalpur, Magadh and Shahabad divisions.

