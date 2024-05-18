Tejashwi claims NDA govt broke its promises in the last 10 years

Patna, May 18 Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has targeted the National Democratic Alliance and alleged that its leaders have broken the promises they made to the public.

Interacting with media persons in Bihar’s Chapra city on Saturday, Tejashwi said: “The Narendra Modi government should give the details of the work during its 10 years' tenure. The people of Bihar are asking the NDA government what this state has got in the last ten years despite the people giving a huge majority to them,” Yadav said.

“Rajiv Pratap Rudy is making tall claims which are blatant lies. Whose contribution is the Garkha bypass, Parsa bypass and double-decker bridge? All this work has been done by our government. Rajiv Pratap Rudy only counts his achievements whereas we had also started the work of making a four-lane road from Inai locality to Doriganj outside the Chapra city. Whose signature is on all these schemes, it's mine?" Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav pointed out the manifesto of his party and said: “Once our government will form at the Centre, we will give Rs 1 lakh rupees annually to poor women. Apart from this, gas cylinders will also be made cheaper and electricity rates will be reduced. We will give 200 units of free electricity to every person.”

Tejashwi had gone for the election campaign of his elder sister Rohini Acharya in Saran’s district headquarter Chapra on Saturday. She is contesting the Lok Sabha election against the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy on the Saran seat. Polling will be held on May 20.

