Tejashwi, Rahul Gandhi helping Rohingyas and Bangladeshis with Voter Adhikar Yatra: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Sep 1 As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi prepares to conclude his two-week-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack, alleging that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress MP were holding Yatra to help the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, “Do Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav expect that if they insult the people of Bihar, they will still get votes? They brought Revanth Reddy, who has repeatedly insulted Biharis, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has spoken against Hindus. They have all abused the people of Bihar. Do they believe Bihar will still support them? Even Prime Minister Modi was abused during the Yatra. Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi were there only to help the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Their rallies were attended largely by Muslims.”

The Union Minister further said that the government would not compromise on national security or electoral integrity.

“We will conduct DNA tests of every Rohingya and Bangladeshi, even those who came in 1971, and drive them out. The Opposition is rattled because, during the SIR process, voters who were intruders have been identified and removed. They now want such illegal voters reinstated,” Singh added.

Singh further praised Prime Minister Modi’s assertive stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, where Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present. With global leaders watching, PM Modi raised the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it “an assault on India’s soul and a challenge to humanity.”

Giriraj Singh said, "There cannot be a bigger victory for Indian diplomacy than this. We never compromised—whether it was over US tariffs or buying oil from Russia. India acted only in its national interest. Today’s SCO resolution condemning Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack proves India’s growing influence. While Congress might feel uncomfortable, the reality is that India is winning diplomatically. The Congress has benefited from China in the name of NGOs, but today their discomfort is showing as the world sides with India.”

Meanwhile, addressing the SCO leaders in China's Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi underlined India’s vision for the regional grouping, emphasising three pillars: Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

“In the last 24 years, the SCO has played a key role in uniting the extended Eurasian family. India, as an important member, has always contributed positively. Our approach is guided by three pillars—S for Security, C for Connectivity and O for Opportunity,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting terrorism as the gravest threat to development, PM Modi said, “Security, peace and stability are the foundation of every nation’s progress. Terrorism, separatism and extremism remain the biggest challenges. No country is safe from terrorism, which is why India has always emphasised collective unity. The SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) has been vital in this regard. India, leading the Joint Information Operations, has taken the initiative to combat Al-Qaeda and other terror outfits.”

