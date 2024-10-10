Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for labourers' 'mass migration' from Bihar

Patna, Oct 10 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the Nitish Kumar government over the "mass migration" of labourers from Bihar.

In a post on social media platform X, former Deputy Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the statistics about labour migration.

"According to the data provided by the Central government to Parliament, around 3 crore people migrate from Bihar annually, and the figure has been registered in the Labour Department's portal," his post read.

"However, there are estimates that the actual number might be as high as 5 crore," RJD leader Yadav said.

"The statistics of migration during the 20-year rule of the Nitsh BJP government are "frightening". During their 20-year rule, they did not set up industries in the state," he claimed.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claims that Bihar is not located on the coastline therefore, industrialisation was impossible. When RJD was in power for 17 months, the Industry department inked MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

He said the state's "failure" to establish industries has directly contributed to the "mass migration" from the state.

"The double engine government failed to establish industries in Bihar despite the state sending 31 MPs in 2014, 39 MPs in 2019, and 30 MPs in 2024. Despite these numbers, Bihar has not received its fair share of development or rights," the leader said.

The RJD leader said that if his government comes into power in 2025, he would create jobs for labourers within their home districts by establishing food processing units, industrial clusters, and other industrial ventures across the state.

The leader is expected to start the second phase of the 'Workers Meeting cum Dialogue' programme on October 16.

The initiative, which focuses on engaging with party workers and fostering grassroots connections, will kick off in the Banka district and conclude in the Tekari block of Gaya district on October 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor