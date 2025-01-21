Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over suspicious liquor deaths in West Champaran

Patna, Jan 21 Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government following the suspicious deaths of six persons in West Champaran, reportedly due to a hooch tragedy.

Speaking in Sasaram during the Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad programme on Tuesday, Yadav accused the government of failing to enforce the liquor prohibition law effectively and hiding deaths caused by illicit alcohol. Yadav pointed out that deaths due to alcohol consumption continue unabated in Bihar despite the government’s claim of complete prohibition.

“The authorities are attempting to suppress information regarding such fatalities,” Yadav said. He criticised the Nitish Kumar government over handling of the prohibition policy, claiming it exists only "on paper." He questioned how alcohol is still entering Bihar under the guise of complete prohibition and accused the government of being complicit.

“How is alcohol coming to Bihar with complete prohibition, and who is bringing it? The government failed to fix all this,” Yadav said. The opposition leader labelled the state government as a “government of complete corruption,” blaming systemic issues for the failure of prohibition and the unchecked flow of illicit liquor in the state.

Bihar implemented a liquor prohibition policy in 2016, banning the sale and consumption of alcohol. However, the state has faced repeated incidents of hooch tragedies, with many deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.

Yadav also criticised the Nitish Kumar government over its handling of employment and teacher reinstatement, accusing it of lacking the willpower to address key issues facing the state. He also outlined his vision for Bihar if his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comes to power.

The RJD leader highlighted the achievements during the 17 months when the RJD was part of the state government, claiming credit for regularising thousands of teachers working on a contract basis. “We worked to provide government jobs and gave the status of state employees to lakhs of teachers who were on contract earlier. When I proposed this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mocked me, asking if I’d bring money from my father’s house. But we delivered employment and rights to people during our time in government,” Yadav said.

He described Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a "tired and visionless" leader who has lost the ability to bring a change in Bihar. He alleged that the state is being run by retired officials and a Chief Minister who lacks the energy or vision to address pressing issues. “This government is being run by a tired Chief Minister and retired officers,” Yadav remarked.

He made several promises aimed at providing social and economic relief to the people of Bihar if the RJD government would come to power. The RJD leader highlighted the ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojana’, free electricity of 200 units, social security and old-age pension increment from the current Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month.

Yadav pointed to the NITI Aayog report, claiming that Bihar continues to top the charts in poverty, migration, and unemployment, reflecting a failure of both the state and central governments. “Nitish Kumar has been in power for 20 years, and the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 11 years, but Bihar remains at the bottom. If Bihar is not granted the status of a special state now, then when will it be?” Yadav questioned.

