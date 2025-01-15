Tejashwi slams RSS chief for 'India's true Independence' remark

Patna, Jan 15 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently sparked a row by stating that India has achieved "true Independence" in 2024 with the installation of the idol of Ramlala at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

His remark has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders, with Opposition parties accusing him of undermining the country's struggle for Independence in 1947. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, criticised Bhagwat's statement on Wednesday.

The RJD leader accused the RSS chief of 'rewriting history for political purposes and diminishing the sacrifices of freedom fighters'.

"Such statements insult the countless freedom fighters who gave their lives for India's independence in 1947. It is an attempt to distort history and mislead the nation," Tejashwi Yadav said.

In a social media post, he wrote: "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has essentially said that 'reservations for Dalits and backward classes will end, only then will the country get real Independence'.

He further accused the RSS of attempting to erase the contributions of others to India's Independence struggle, alleging: "The people of the Sangh had no role in the freedom struggle... so now they are hatching conspiracies to diminish the contributions of others. Their organisation acted as brokers and informers of the British. The RSS has always aimed to undermine the historical contributions of Dalits, backward classes, laborers, and farmers."

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the RSS for its organisational structure, questioning why no Dalit, backward class leader, or woman had ever been made its chief.

He challenged Mohan Bhagwat to address key issues such as the caste census, proportional reservations for Dalits and backward classes, and the economic challenges the country has been facing.

"The country is heading towards slavery because the rupee is at an all-time low against the dollar. I want to ask Bhagwat to pay attention to that," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Opposition leader also pressed Bhagwat on when the majority of Dalits and backward classes would achieve "real freedom" and criticised the RSS for its perceived bias against marginalised groups.

