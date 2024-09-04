Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Bihar Government: 'Unable to Control Law and Order Amid Rising Crime Rate' (Watch Video)

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that the crime rate in Bihar is continuously increasing but government is not looking into it and have not taken action against it. While talking to media Tejashwi claimed that the current government is not able to control Law order.

In a video shared by ANI Tejashwi said,"Crime is increasing continuously in Bihar but the government does not take any cognizance of it, no one even goes to the victim's family. We have visited many crime scenes, have also talked to the officials but no action was taken. We have been saying from the beginning that they are not able to control the law and order..."