Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC’s suggestion on voter list revision in Bihar

Patna, July 11 A day after the Supreme Court suggested that the Election Commission of India consider Aadhaar card, voter ID card, ration card, and other documents in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed satisfaction over the development.

“I sincerely thank the Supreme Court of India for its suggestion to the Election Commission. We have been raising the same points, questioning why Aadhaar card, ration card, MNREGA job card, and other documents are not being accepted for voter list revision. The Supreme Court has now echoed these concerns, and we are thankful to the apex court,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Supreme Court, during a hearing on Thursday, advised the Election Commission to consider these documents during the SIR process in Bihar to facilitate voter verification.

CPI-ML National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s intervention, stating that it addresses the concerns of the common voters of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the SIR process is progressing rapidly in Bihar, with 74.39 per cent of the 7.90 crore voters having submitted their enumeration forms so far.

In the second phase of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits to assist voters in filling and submitting forms.

Covering all assembly constituencies, 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and 963 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) are continuously monitoring the process on the ground.

The digitisation and uploading of enumeration forms are proceeding smoothly, with 3.73 crore forms successfully digitised and uploaded using the BLO App and ECI Net as per Para 3(h) of the SIR guidelines.

Following the issuance of SIR instructions on June 24, 2025, more than 5.87 crore enumeration forms have been collected in the past 17 days, accounting for 74.39 per cent of the total target, reflecting active participation by voters ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

