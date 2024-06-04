Tejasvi Surya leads from Bengaluru South

Bengaluru, June 4 BJP National Yuva Morcha President and sitting MP Tejasvi Surya is leading with a huge margin of 1.50 lakh votes at the end of 12th round of counting of votes.

The Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy against Tejasvi Surya.

As per election result trends, NDA is winning most of the seats in Karnataka while the INDIA bloc is trailing behind.

