Telanagana results: KCR, four ministers trailing

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao was training in one of the two seats he is contesting while four of his ministers were also trailing in their respective constituencies.

KCR was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, where Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy was leading. At the end of the fifth round, Revanth Reddy had taken the lead of 2,133 votes.

KCR was leading by 5,777 votes against former Minister Eatala Rajender of BJP in Gajwel. The BRS chief was elected from Gajwel in 2014 and 2018.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar was trailing in Khammam constituency. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who had quit the BRS to join Congress after he was denied ticket, was leading by 5,670 votes at the end of fourth round.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy was trailing in Balkonda.

Minister for backward classes welfare Koppula Eshwar was training in Dharampuri constituency, where Congress candidate A. Laxman Kumar took a clear lead of over 7,000 votes at the end of seventh hour.

Another key BRS leader and minister for panchayat raj E. Dayakar Rao was also trailing. Congress party’s young candidate Yashaswini Mamidala has taken a comfortable lead against him in Palakurthi.

Minister for forest and endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy was trailing by over 20,000 votes in Nirmal. BJP’s A. Maheshwar Reddy is increasing his lead with every round.

