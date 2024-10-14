Telangana: 2 Dead, 100 Fall Ill After Consuming Water From Well Allegedly Contaminated by Dog Carcass

In a state recognized for setting a national record in providing treated tap water to nearly all rural households, a tragic incident occurred in Sanjeevaraopet, Narayankhed mandal, Sangareddy district. Two individuals lost their lives, and around 100 others fell ill—three of them critically—after allegedly consuming contaminated water from a well. This situation arose following a prolonged disruption of water supply through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. A dog carcass found in an open well has sparked a health crisis in Sanjeevraopet village near Narayankhed in Telangana's Sangareddy district, leading to the deaths of at least two individuals.

Reports indicate that residents from two BC colonies in Sanjeevaraopet began using water from a well due to the interrupted supply. Unfortunately, the well water was found to be contaminated, leading to widespread health issues, including vomiting and diarrhea. Two individuals, Mahesh, 22, and Sayamma, 70, succumbed after consuming the water, while over 50 others required hospitalization. Among the critically affected, one patient was shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, and two others to the Narayankhed Government Hospital. According to locals, the village had three water tanks—two connected to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and an older one linked to the well. The illness outbreak occurred among those consuming water from the well-supplied tank. This prompted a response from officials, including Narayankhed MLA P. Sanjeeva Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Ashok Chakraborty, District Coordinator of Hospital Services, DMHO Dr. Gayatri Devi, and Deputy DMHO Dr. Sandhyarani, who visited the village and set up a medical camp.

Dr. Gayatri Devi explained that Mahesh, initially suffering from diarrhea, developed appendicitis during treatment at a private hospital in Sangareddy and later passed away. Sayamma, who was also suffering from diarrhea, died due to age-related health issues. Rural Water Supply and Mandal Parishad officials also visited the village, arranging special water tankers to supply safe drinking water to the affected colonies. The MPDO assigned two additional panchayat secretaries to the village, and local authorities ordered the well to be emptied, chlorinated, and tankered water to be provided until the situation was resolved. Villagers noted that since Thursday, residents from six colonies had been experiencing symptoms of diarrhea. Initially, only a few isolated cases were reported, but by Saturday, a significant number of people had fallen ill, confirming the contaminated water as the source of the outbreak. In response, staff from the Nizampet Primary Health Centre established a medical camp, examining 70 individuals on Saturday, providing necessary treatments, and admitting nine people by Sunday, four of whom were referred to Narayankhed Government Hospital. Authorities now report the situation to be under control.