Telangana: 6 dead, several rescued after fire at Secunderabad housing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 : As many as six people died and seven others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a residential complex in Telangana's Secunderabad on Thursday evening, informed officials on Friday.

According to North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, four girls and two boys lost their lives in the incident.

"Six people, including four girls and two boys, died in the fire. They were inside the complex when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead on being taken to a hospital. We also managed to rescue 7 people," said Deepthi.

Earlier, on Thursday, Syed Rafique, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone told that fire tenders were at the spot and a rescue operation was underway.

"A fire broke out around 7.30 pm. As we received word of the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Presently, six fire tenders have been pressed into service and more will be sent if needed," he said.

The officer said he suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

There are around 10 people stuck on the 5th floor of the building, claims a victim who was rescued from the building.

Telangana minister Talas Srinivas Yadav also arrived at the spot.

"Fire engines and rescue teams are at the spot, fighting the flames. There are reports that at least 5-6 people are still stuck in a room inside the building. Rescue teams are using iron rods to break the wall and rescue those trapped inside. So far they have rescued 11 people," Minister Talas Srinivas Yadav said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor