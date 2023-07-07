Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau arrests three Nigerian drug peddlers

Hyderabad, July 7 The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau has busted an international drug racket with the arrest of three Nigerians and a local peddler.

In a joint operation, the TS-NAB along with Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Banjara Hills police arrested the accused and seized 100 grams cocaine, 300 grams MDMA, and five cell phones, all valued at Rs1 crore from their possession.

The arrested Nigerians were identified as Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi alias Kweku Essuman Kwame, 37, Okeke Chigozie Blessing, 32, and Ikem Austin Obaka alias Kingsley alias John, 41.

The fourth Nigerian Mazee is absconding.

TS-NAB Director and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand told media persons that a police team camped in Bengaluru for a month to arrest the Nigerians. Police also arrested drug peddler P.Sai Akesh, a resident of Hyderabad.

M. Sanjay Sunil Kumar of Kerala and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy of Hyderabad were also arrested.

Main accused Nnabuisi had come to India in 2011 on a medical visa, while Blessing came to India on a business visa while Ikem Austin Obaka had arrived on a student visa.

After reaching Mumbai, Nnabuisi started a drug peddling business. Later due to the fear from the police, he moved to Bengaluru. After reaching Bengaluru, he created a fake profile in the name of Kweku Essuman Kwame and also created a fake Nigerian passport with a fake visa.

After receiving the payments online, the accused were supplying the drug at an isolated place. They used to send the location of the drug where he kept to the customers to collect the same. Apart from Bengaluru, the accused were also selling the drug to the needy customers at Mumbai, Hyderabad and other areas.

Ghanian national Felix Awunyo, 36, who accompanied accused Obaka, was being deported, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor