Telangana Assembly Election: Voting begins in 119 seats

Polling to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly began at 7 am on Thursday and the votes will be counted on December 3. According to officials, voting was underway at 35,655 polling stations in the state. A total of 106 constituencies would vote until 5 pm, while the process would conclude at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.The BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively. Telangana sees a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).