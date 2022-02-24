Telangana BJP condemns attack on woman advocate representing party against TRS in a case, demands arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack on its Advocate Prasanna allegedly by an advocate representing ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and demanded his arrest.

Prasanna, who represents BJP in Telangana's Neredmet case, was allegedly attacked on Wednesday on the Malkajgiri local court premises after an argument post-hearing in the matter.

BJP leader including N Ramchander Rao, T Raja Singh, Anthony Reddy, Prakash Reddy and others paid a visit to the injured BJP leader, who is admitted at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Speaking to ANI, former member of Telangana Legislative Council and Senior Advocate, Telangana High Court N Ramchander Rao said, "The political situation in Telangana has been heated up by TRS leaders including the Chief Minister of Telangana (K Chandrashekar Rao). KCR, his son KT Rama Rao and ministers are making statements like people should chase away BJP leaders, teach them a lesson, beat them in publicly. As a result, BJP legal cell leader and advocate Prasanna, who contested as corporator on BJP ticket was beaten by TRS activist and practising advocate in the court."

Rao alleged that the BJP advocate was badly beaten up by the TRS activist and other party supporters.

The Neredmet police had registered a complaint against the accused lawyer under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The police have registered a case in milder sections of IPC, though it attracts attempt to murder and other serious offences. The Telangana police are working on the instructions of TRS government. The BJP workers are being harassed and cases are being filed against them and TRS goons are roaming scot-free," Rao alleged.

"A lady advocate was beaten and we condemn it. We demand the culprits to be arrested immediately and law should take action against these persons," Rao added.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national Vice President DK Aruna and BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar have also condemned the alleged attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

