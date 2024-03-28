Telangana BJP MLA placed under house arrest

Hyderabad, March 28 Police placed BJP MLA Raja Singh under house arrest here on Thursday to stop him from visiting Chengicherla village which witnessed communal skirmishes three days ago.

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the city, was planning to visit the village in Medchal Malkajgiri district to meet people.

As BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s visit to the village on Wednesday had created tension, the police placed Raja Singh under house arrest as a precautionary measure.

Defying the police orders, Bandi Sanjay along with his followers forced their way into the village, leading to a scuffle with police personnel.

On Thursday, police registered a case against Bandi Sanjay and others. A police officer complained that he was attacked while he was performing his duties.

The case was registered at Medipally police station under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police have stepped up security in the village, especially at places of worship to prevent any untoward incident.

Trouble broke out in the village when some people were playing loud music in front of a place of worship on March 24, a day before the Holi. A heated argument between two groups led to a clash. Five persons were injured in the violence.

Following the incident, police beefed up security. Paramilitary force was also deployed as a precautionary measure.

After his visit to the village, Bandi Sanjay alleged that some people were targeted. He also claimed that victims, including women, were booked by the police without ascertaining the facts.

