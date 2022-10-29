Telangana: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay challenges CM KCR to swear over no involvemnet in MLA poaching

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to swear that he isn't involved in the MLA poaching.

"KCR ran away without accepting my challenge. He did not come because KCR was involved in this matter," said the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

He demanded that an inquiry be conducted with the sitting judge or the CBI to find out the whole matter.

"If KCR is not involved, he should be ready for a lie detector," said Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay further demanded Chief Minister KCR write a letter asking the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the entire matter.

"KCR knows that the Munugode assembly bypoll is going to be a setback for the party (TRS) and hence all of this has been plotted. I came here and took an oath. I am asking Chief Minister KCR, can he do the same?" said Sanjay.

Earlier on Friday, amid the ongoing MLAs poaching controversy in Telangana, state BJP chief Sanjay Bandi took an oath in wet clothes at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and said that the party has no role in the case.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay while speaking to the media stated that "In the holy abode of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy swore that BJP is not involved in the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs".

Earlier on Friday, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand to judicial custody the three accused who were arrested for allegedly trying to poach four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

All three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.

The three accused left the Judge's residence on their own.

The ACB Court while rejecting the request asked police to issue under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the accused and investigate the matter.

ACB judge also asked the police to follow the Supreme Court guidelines.

Police produced Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy before the judge at his residence late on Thursday night.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party approached the High Court seeking the transfer of a case pertaining to the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations against the party, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a fair probe into the matter.

In a writ petition filed by BJP State General Secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy, he claimed that the "bias and unfair investigation" being carried out is with a "sole intention to frame the leaders" of his party. by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor