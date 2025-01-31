Telangana Bus Accident: Several Passengers Injured as TSRTC Bus Crashes into Field in Rajanna Sircilla District After Tyre Burst (Watch Video)

Telangana Bus Accident: Several Passengers Injured as TSRTC Bus Crashes into Field in Rajanna Sircilla District After Tyre Burst (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, Telangana (January 31, 2025): Several passengers were injured in a bus accident on Friday when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus lost control and crashed into a field near the Gorantala bridge in the Rajanna Sircilla District.

The accident took place while the Kamareddy depot bus was en route to Sircilla. As the bus reached a turning point near the village bridge, one of the tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The bus veered off the road and ended up in nearby agricultural fields. 

Locals quickly responded and evacuated the passengers, who sustained only minor injuries. The injured were then taken to the Sircilla Government Hospital for treatment. The cause of the mishap is suspected to be overloading, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact details. 

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha visited the hospital, inquired about the injured, and instructed the medical staff to provide the best care possible.

