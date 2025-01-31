Telangana Bus Accident: Several Passengers Injured as TSRTC Bus Crashes into Field in Rajanna Sircilla District After Tyre Burst (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, Telangana (January 31, 2025): Several passengers were injured in a bus accident on Friday when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus lost control and crashed into a field near the Gorantala bridge in the Rajanna Sircilla District.

Rajanna Sircilla district, Karnataka: An RTC bus, traveling from Kamareddy to Siricilla with over 50 passengers, lost control after its rear tyre burst near the Gorantala bridg. The bus crashed into crop fields but the passengers, who suffered only minor injuries, were safely… pic.twitter.com/bucKhKQtZi — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

The accident took place while the Kamareddy depot bus was en route to Sircilla. As the bus reached a turning point near the village bridge, one of the tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The bus veered off the road and ended up in nearby agricultural fields.

Locals quickly responded and evacuated the passengers, who sustained only minor injuries. The injured were then taken to the Sircilla Government Hospital for treatment. The cause of the mishap is suspected to be overloading, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact details.

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha visited the hospital, inquired about the injured, and instructed the medical staff to provide the best care possible.