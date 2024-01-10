Telangana Challan: Last Day to Get 90% Waiver on Your Pending Challans - Here's How to Avail the Offer

As of January 10, the window for availing discounts on traffic challans in Telangana, provided by the newly elected Congress government, is drawing to a close. The Telangana traffic police had introduced a discount scheme for pending traffic challans from December 26, 2023, to January 10, 2024. To benefit from the reduced fines, individuals with outstanding challans are encouraged to clear them via the e-challan website before the deadline.

The discounts are categorized based on the type of vehicle and are applicable to violations recorded before November 30, 2023. For instance, if a challan amount is Rs. 1000, a payment of 25% (Rs. 250) is required, and the remaining 75% will be automatically waived upon payment.

It's important to note that while the discounts apply to all vehicle types, they are only applicable to violations recorded prior to November 30, 2023, acoording to reports.

The discount breakdown according to vehicle category is as follows:

Two-wheelers and Autos: Paying 20% of the challan will result in a waiver of the remaining 80%. Push carts and Petty Vendors (39b cases): Clearing 10% of the traffic challan will lead to a 90% discount or waiver. Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), Cars, Jeeps, and Heavy Vehicles: Paying 40% will result in a waiver of the remaining 60%. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Drivers: Settling 10% of the traffic challan will lead to a substantial 90% discount or waiver.

To avail of these discounts, individuals must follow these steps:

Log on to the Telangana traffic-integrated e-challan portal. Enter vehicle details, and all challans will be displayed. Click on 'pay' to be redirected to the payment portal, where only the discounted amount needs to be paid.

According to authorities, the total pending traffic fines will be displayed, and the discount amount will be determined based on the type and model of the vehicle. With the deadline approaching, citizens are urged to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to clear their pending traffic challans at reduced rates.