Telangana: Class 10 SSC Telugu question paper leaks on WhatsApp

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 : Amid the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-1 paper leak, another paper leak case has been reported in the state, where the class 10 Telugu question paper of the School of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination was allegedly leaked on Whatsapp, said the officials on Monday.

TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

TSPSC paper leak case triggered a massive political row further leading to protests.

Informing about another paper leak case in the state, Thandur, Mandal Educational Officer Shekar Goud said, "Today first question paper of the class 10 Telugu SSC examination got leaked and went on doing rounds in Whatsapp before the examination began."

Upon receiving the information the local police swung into action and reached the spot, added Goud.

"After receiving the information, police reached the government school from where the paper leak news was received. While investigating it was found that a school staff member clicked the picture of the question paper and circulated it on WhatsApp," said Goud.

According to the officials, the accused staff has been identified as Bandeppa.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the students appearing for the examination didn't get the paper. However, police are inquiring into the matter to whom Bandeppa sent the paper and the reason behind the leak," MEO Goud added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

While YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Saturday called on opposition leaders for a joint march to Pragati Bhavan over the TSPSC paper leak case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor