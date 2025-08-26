Telangana CM congratulates archer Chikitha on winning gold medal

Hyderabad, Aug 25 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the gold medal at the World Youth Archery Championships in Canada.

Hailing from Sultanpur village, Eligaid Mandal in Peddapalli district of Telangana, 20-year-old Chikitha Taniparthi became the first Indian compound archer to win the women’s under-21 individual title at the World Youth Archery Championships.

Chikitha clinched the Under-21 Archery title by defeating Park Yerin of Korea in the finals, a victory that brings immense pride to the entire nation.

The Chief Minister said Chikitha’s self-confidence, focus, and determination to achieve her goals serve as a true inspiration for today’s youth. Rising step by step from a rural background and overcoming challenges to excel in archery, her journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance, he said.

Revanth Reddy also conveyed his best wishes for Chikitha’s bright future, hoping she continues to achieve greater laurels. He further appreciated her parents for recognising her talent early on and encouraging her in the right direction.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy has also congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi on becoming the U21 compound world champion.

The former MLA from Wanaparthy said that her victory at the World Archery Youth Championships is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for India.

“Her dedication, skill, and perseverance have paid off, and she has made history by becoming the first Indian female compound archer to win an individual junior world title. This accomplishment is a testament to her hard work and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere. We wish her continued success in her future endeavours,” he said.

Chikitha is a karate black belt winner who switched to archery. A World Cup Stage team silver medallist, she defeated European youth champion Paula Diaz Morillas of Spain 142-133 in the semifinals of the World Youth Archery Championships.

In the final, she beat Asian Grand Prix silver medallist Park Yerin of Korea 142-136 to earn her maiden international medal in an individual competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor