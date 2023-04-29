Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate new Secretariat building on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed state secretariat on Sunday in a traditional ceremony, state minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said on Saturday.

He said on Sunday morning at 6 am, a three Yagam (ritual) will be held. Chandi and Vastu Homan rituals will be performed till 10 am. Thereafter, CM KCR will reach the secretariat around 1.20 pm.

The Pushkarams (auspicious timing) is from 1.20 to 1.32 pm, spanning 12 minutes. The chief minister will cut the ribbon at the main gate and proceed to his chamber where he file the first file at 1.30 pm.

There is around 28 acres of land, we have constructed the buildings in two and a half acres to three acres. The 90 per cent area is unused. There are around 10 acres of lawns. A total of acres for parking and three acres of land for roads.

Vemula Prashant Reddy, minister of Legislative Affairs and Housing of Telangana, said the new Secretariat will expedite the completion of work and coordinate with the ministers, secretaries and officials.

"The older secretariat had blocks which were 70 years old, a few were 40 years old, and some others, built 20 years ago appear old and unorgsed. The ministers, secretaries, and other officials used to sit at different blocks, which made the work a lengthy and challenging affair," Reddy said.

"A file, which could have been cleared in one day, took four days to be processed. So, the CM decided to build a new Secretariat, which is the first of its kind in the country where the minister, secretaries, and other officials will sit together in one block," he said, adding that it will help expedite the work.

"CM KCR himself finalised the plan and asked the architect to incorpotate Haindava Sanskriti and Persian architecture, as well as Hyderabad Nizam architecture into the design. A total of 15 designs were presented by the architect, of which the CM selected this," he said.

