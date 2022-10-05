Telangana CM KCR turns TRS into national party BRS

Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS. As per his plans, the BRS will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls opposite the Bhartiya Janta Party.

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement. After the renaming the party, TRS leadership plans to reach out to people by pitching its "Telangana good governance model" to venture into national politics and effectively take on the BJP.

According to the reports of PTI, Rao's move to accelerate his political fight against the BJP coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.