Telangana CM lauds Boxer Nikhat Zareen on her gold medal win

As India marked another accolade at the ongoing Commonwealth Games with boxer Nikhat Zareen clinching a gold medal, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated the Indian star and praised her for her maiden win.

The state chief commended the pugilist and also had a telephonic conversation with Zareen.

"By winning the gold medal, Nikhat has not only made entire India proud but also taken its glory a few notches higher," said CM KCR.

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

CM KCR praised Zareen for continuing the winning streak.

"Zareen's victory has once again brought laurels to India and Telangana. The state government has been continuously encouraging sportspersons," he added.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

The Indian world boxing champion was off to a great start. Carly competed really well in the first round. But Nikhat took advantage of her strengths and maintained a slight advantage over her opponent, which made all five judges vote in her favour at the end of the first round.

Nikhat continued her dominance in the second round. Her agility and ability to land the right punches at the right time helped her earn unanimous decisions in her favour from all judges.

Carly on the other hand was losing momentum fastly and getting tired.

The pattern of Nikhat's dominance continued in the final round. Her opponent was clearly frustrated with her lack of performance and Nikhat continued to tire her out. The gold medal went to the Indian after yet another unanimous decision by judges in the final round.

Earlier, Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points.

( With inputs from ANI )

