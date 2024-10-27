Telangana CM lauds role of Yadavs in Hyderabad’s development

Hyderabad, Oct 27 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded Yadav community for their role in the development of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister on Sunday participated in Sadar Sammelan or the annual buffalo carnival of the Yadav community organised every year as part of the Diwali celebrations.

Speaking at the event held at NTR Stadium, Revanth Reddy said that the role of the Yadav brothers in the development of the city of Hyderabad is significant. It is a delightful moment for the state that the prestigious Sadar festival is being organised in Hyderabad, he said.

He said the state government has already declared that the Sadar Sammelan will be organised officially every year. He called for organising the festival even in villages.

The Chief Minister said the Congress party nominated Anil Kumar Yadav as Rajya Sabha MP in a bid to empower Yadav community politically in the Telangana State. He assured that the Congress will provide more political opportunities to the Yadav community in the coming days.

He said Anjan Kumar Yadav would have been the minister in the state Cabinet if he had won the election from Musheerabad Assembly constituency. Though Anjan Kumar Yadav lost the election, the Congress party made him an MP, thus giving importance to the Yadav community.

He noted that Yadav brothers nurtured livestock in Hyderabad. Stating that the community used to grow cattle fodder on the banks of Musi catchment area, the Chief Minister called for rejuvenation of the Musi River which has turned out to be a pile of trash.

Revanth Reddy said the state government will improve the living standards of people living in the areas along Musi River.

He appealed to the Yadav community to support the government in the development of the city. Despite the hurdles created by some forces, Congress took the responsibility of developing Hyderabad as a world-class city. He called up on the community to utilise the opportunities.

Stating that Lord Krishna always stood on the side of righteousness (dharma), he said evil forces were defeated and dharma clinched victory.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, singer Sipligunj and others were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor