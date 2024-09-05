Telangana Communal Clash: Sexual Assault Triggers Violence in Asifabad; Shops Burned (Watch Video)

A mob of tribals set fire to commercial establishments and civilian houses while protesting the sexual assault of a tribal woman by an auto driver in Telangana's Asifabad, sparking a communal clash and tension on Wednesday, September 4.

Around 5,000 tribals from various parts of the district gathered at the Jainoor mandal centre in response to a bandh called by tribal rights organisations condemning the August 31 incident. The protesters set ablaze approximately 50 commercial establishments, 15 vehicles (including five cars), and the house of the accused. They also pelted stones at places of worship after forcefully entering them.

Telangana: Properties belonging to Muslims in Jainoor village of Asifabad district were set on fire in retaliation for an alleged irresponsible act of a Muslim



Angry demonstrators threw household items and groceries from the stores, and some unidentified individuals reportedly looted goods from the damaged shops. Media personnel covering the protest were assaulted, and their cameras were damaged.

Policemen on duty, sensing the escalating violence, were unable to stop the vandalism. Police authorities have since imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in Jainoor and have urged the public not to believe in rumours circulating about communal incidents.