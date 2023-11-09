Telangana constable couple arrested for Inspector’s murder

Hyderabad, Nov 9 Police in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar town arrested a constable couple for the murder of an Inspector.

Inspector Ifthekar Ahmed (45) died in the attack by the constable husband of a woman cop, with whom the victim allegedly had an affair.

Ifthekar Ahmed, serving as the inspector at Mahabubnagar Central Crime Station, was found unconscious in a parked car near the town on November 2. The Inspector, who had a bleeding injury in his private parts, succumbed at a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 7.

Police took up the investigation, which revealed shocking details. He was killed by constable Jagadish (38), who had accused the Inspector of harassing his wife Shakuntala, working as constable in the grievance cell in the office of the Superintendent of Police.

The constables, belonging to the 2009 batch, had a love marriage in 2011. According to police, Ifthekar who was working as Circle Inspector in SP office came in contact with Shakuntala. The Inspector had later got transferred but returned to Mahabubnagar in December last year. Since then, he was reportedly sending messages to Shakuntala over her mobile phone.

The police investigations revealed that Jagadish had asked both the Inspector and Shakuntala to mend their ways. While leaving for duty at One Town Police Station on the night of November 1, Jagadish had told his servant, Krishna, to inform him if somebody comes to the house.

On the same night, Ifthekar sent a message to Shakuntala over phone that he would be coming to her house. She informed him that her husband is at home. He, however, reached the house around 11.20 p.m. after leaving his car some distance away. Krishna immediately informed Jagadish. When Shakuntala was talking to Ifthekar, Jagadish reached there and in a fit of rage attacked the Inspector with a knife. Krishna also helped him in the attack. They later made an injured Inspector sit on the rear seat of his car.

Jagadish told Krishna to find a deserted place and left for the police station. After reaching the police station, the constable took a picture with ASI and posted it in the police group to give an impression that he is on duty. After leaving the car with the injured Inspector on the rear seat some distance away, Krishna returned home. Later, Jagadish and Krishna went to the place around 3.30 a.m. and after pulling out the Inspector hit him on his head with a boulder. They took off the Inspector’s clothes, stabbed him in the neck and after leaving him in the car, they returned home.

Jagadish informed Shakuntala what they did to the Inspector. The accused washed their blood-stained clothes to wipe out evidence. The next morning, Shakuntala informed her brother about the incident.On his advice, she informed ASP and CI. Later, the trio fled the house.

Meanwhile, passersby saw an injured man in a parked car and informed the police. Iftekhar was shifted to a local hospital and later taken to Hyderabad, where he succumbed on November 7.

DSP Mahesh said the constable couple was arrested on November 8. They were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. He said Krishna was still absconding.

