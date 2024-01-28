Telangana cop detained for shielding ex-MLA's son in road accident case

Hyderabad, Jan 28 Two more persons, including a police officer, have been detained for allegedly shielding the son of a former MLA in a road accident that occurred in Hyderabad last month, police said.

Circle Inspector (Station House Officer) of Bodhan Police Station, Prem Kumar and former MLA’s aide Abdul Wasey were detained by Panjagutta police in connection with the case. Both were shifted to Hyderabad.

Earlier, Panjagutta Circle Inspector B. Durga Rao was suspended for allegedly shielding Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir and implicating another person in the road accident.

Police had also issued a lookout circular for Raheel, who had left for Dubai via Mumbai to be with his father on December 24, hours after ramming the BMW car into the barricades in front of the Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24.

A car being driven at a high speed rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Begumpet area. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving behind the car.

Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him. The person was identified as Ibraheem.

However, subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel, son of the former MLA of the BRS, was driving the car. The police officers allegedly helped Raheel to escape.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on December 26 suspended Station House Officer of Panjagutta Police Station for allegedly trying to shield Raheel.

Police said Raheel falsely presented an unrelated individual as the driver despite being at the wheel at the time of the accident. Rahel has been booked for misleading the investigation. Previously, Raheel’s was allegedly present in a SUV which hit street vendors crossing the road, resulting in the death of a two-month-old child and injuries to four others. The incident had occurred in posh Jubilee Hills in March 2022. There were allegations that the MLA’s son was driving the car. He, however, had denied this and clarified that the car belonged to his cousin.

