Telangana DGP orders probe into death due to police torture

Hyderabad, Feb 18 Telangana's Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Saturday ordered investigation by a senior officer into the death of a man in Medak district following alleged torture by police in custody.

The DGP directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandrasekher Reddy to give investigation to a senior officer of Kamareddy district. The IGP will supervise the investigation.

The police chief also announced that disciplinary action has been initiated against the inspector and sub-inspector.

A 35-year-old daily wage labourer, Mohammad Qadeer, on Friday succumbed to the injuries he had sustained due to torture by police.

The man was picked up from his sister's house in Hyderabad on January 29 on suspicion of being involved in a theft case. He was taken to Medak where police allegedly kept him in illegal custody for five days and tortured him.

Qadeer was let off on February 2. His family alleged that he was tortured by police using third-degree methods.

Due to the alleged torture, Qadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in Medak.

As Qadeer's condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on February 17. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The body was handed over to the family members early Saturday morning after autopsy and it was later buried in Medak.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Kausar Mohiuddin met Medak District Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini and submitted a representation, demanding strong action against sub-inspector Rajasekhar and constables Prashanth and Pavan Kumar for torturing the poor man resulting in his death. The MLA demanded that they be dismissed from service.

The MLA also met Medak district Collector Rajarshi Shah and demanded that the family of Qadeer be paid compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job and a house under double bedroom housing scheme.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokespesman Amjedullah Khan has demanded an inquiry by the CBI or sitting judge of the High Court. He said that the DGP's announcement is like shedding crocodile tears.

Khan also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job to the family. He said the government should immediately dismiss the guilty policemen from service.

