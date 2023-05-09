Telangana Education Minister releases intermediate exam results in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results of Intermediate Public Examinations in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations held in March 2023 at Hyderabad's Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education office and congratulated all the students.

As per the official statement, "The overall first-year pass rate for intermediate students is 61.68 per cent, with females passing at a rate of 68.68 per cent and boys passing at a rate of 54.66 per cent."

It added, "A total of 4,82,675 students had appeared for the first-year examination out of which 2,97,741 have passed. The second-year exam pass rate is 63.49 per cent, with females passing at a rate of 71.57 per cent and boys passing at a rate of 55.60 per cent."

It further stated that "Out of 4,65,478 students who appeared for the second-year examination, 2,95,550 students passed the exam. The MPC group has the greatest pass rate at 74.94 per cent in the first year and 72.73 per cent in the second."

The pass percentage has decreased in the general stream this year than the previous year in the first and second years whereas it has increased in the vocational stream.

The Intermediate Board made the results available on the following websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The students and colleges can download the 'Online Memorandum of Marks' (Short Memo) from 5 PM today from the website.

The students who wish to apply for recounting and re-verification can apply through the website from May 10 to May 16, the Intermediate Public Advanced.

Supplementary Examinations will be held from June 4 in two sessions. The students can pay the fees for the supplementary at their respective colleges from May 10 to May 16.

The Board has also identified Student Counselors in 2500 junior colleges to help students overcome stress and exam fear.

The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the State (Tele-MANAS) is also orgsed for the entire year, especially during Annual Supplementary Examinations and results announcement at the toll-free number 14416.

