Telangana Election Results 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi Leads Over BJP's Madhavi Latha in Hyderabad

In Telangana, where polling was held on May 13 for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the most watched contest is in Hyderabad between four-time MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and K Madhavi Latha

appears to be leading comfortably in the postal ballots counting in all the seven assembly under the Hyderabad Lok sabha seat including Malakpet, Goshamahal, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Barkatpur.

In Karimnagar, the incumbent MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has secured a narrow lead, while in the Malkagiri Lok Sabha seat, Etela Rajender has also established a slim margin. The Congress is currently leading in three seats.

The Telangana Lok Sabha Elections are unfolding as a three-way battle involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance. With the BRS facing a challenging scenario, both the Congress and BJP are optimistic about making inroads into its vote bank and emerging as the primary contenders