Telangana Encounter: Six Maoists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured in Gunfight in Bhadradri Kothagudem

At least six Maoists were killed, and two security personnel were injured in an encounter between police and Naxalites in the forest area. This massive encounter took place in Raghunathapalem area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana on Thursday morning, September 5. A top Maoist leader from Telangana is reported to be among the dead.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent Rohit Raj informed that an encounter broke out between police and Maoists in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.