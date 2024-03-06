Telangana: Fire Guts Nine Cars in Sangareddy After LPG Gas Filling Goes Wrong; Watch Video

A fire gutted nine cars in a car parking shed after blaze broke out during the Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas filling in the car in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, March 6. According to the report, while the mechanic was filling gas into a car fuel tank, it resulted in a fire accident.

After the fire, a cylinder inside the garage exploded, sparking a huge fire that engulfed the vehicles parked inside it. Nine cars that came to the garage for repairs were gutted in the blaze.

Since the garage shed was located close to the Kakatiya School, the incident triggered panic among the students. The estimated loss due to the fire accident was put at Rs.30 lakh. A case has been registered.