Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Malls in Jangaon (Watch Video)

Jangaon, Telangana (October, 27, 2024): A major fire broke out Sunday morning in two shopping malls on Siddipet Road in Jangaon. The fire, believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, quickly spread to an adjacent store, Sri Lakshmi Clothing.

Telangana: A massive fire is rapidly spreading to neighboring shops and business complexes, causing panic among locals. Fire brigades are struggling to control the blaze. They are using JCBs to break down shutters in an effort to douse the flames. The situation remains critical… pic.twitter.com/vEBjwlpL8L — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2024

According to regional media reports, local residents and passersby alerted authorities, prompting six fire tenders to respond to the scene and extinguish the flames. No loss of life was reported, but both shopping malls were completely gutted.

While there were no casualties, the fire caused substantial property loss. The exact extent of the damage is still being assessed.