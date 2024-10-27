Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Malls in Jangaon (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 27, 2024 12:34 PM2024-10-27T12:34:52+5:302024-10-27T12:35:11+5:30

Jangaon, Telangana (October, 27, 2024):  A major fire broke out Sunday morning in two shopping malls on Siddipet Road in ...

Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Malls in Jangaon (Watch Video) | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Malls in Jangaon (Watch Video)

Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Malls in Jangaon (Watch Video)

Jangaon, Telangana (October, 27, 2024):  A major fire broke out Sunday morning in two shopping malls on Siddipet Road in Jangaon. The fire, believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, quickly spread to an adjacent store, Sri Lakshmi Clothing.

According to regional media reports, local residents and passersby alerted authorities, prompting six fire tenders to respond to the scene and extinguish the flames. No loss of life was reported, but both shopping malls were completely gutted.

While there were no casualties, the fire caused substantial property loss. The exact extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Open in app
Tags :telanganaFire AccidentJangaonViral video