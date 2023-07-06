Telangana: Five-year-old kid dies after drowning in swimming pool

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 6 : In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy accidentally slipped and drowned in a swimming pool at Hallmark Tranquil Apartment on Tuesday night.

Inspector Shivkumar said, "The incident took place on Tuesday night, a five-year-old kid named Devansh was playing near the swimming pool he fell in the pool and drowned. The incident took place in the Hallmark Tranquil Apartment in Puppalaguda. He was taken to hospital and declared dead. The case has been registered and the body has been handed over to the concern. An investigation is on."

