Telangana Government Extends Deadline for Traffic Challan Discounts - Details Inside

The Telangana government has extended the deadline for availing discounts on traffic challans to February 15, citing a significant rush and aiming to alleviate the financial burden on the public. Originally set for January 10, the deadline was first extended to January 31, and now, for a second time, it has been extended further.

While the discounts cover various types of vehicles in Telangana, it's crucial to note that they do not apply to all violations. The Telangana State Police integrated e-challan system portal specifies that the discount on pending challans is only applicable up to the offense date of December 25, 2023. Violations committed after this date necessitate full payment without any discount.

As of the latest announcement, the category-wise discounts on traffic challans in Telangana until the extended deadline are as follows:

For two-wheelers and autos: Paying 20 percent of the challan will waive the remaining 80 percent.

For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases): Paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.

For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles: Paying 40 percent will waive the remaining 60 percent.

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers: Paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.



To avail of these discounts, individuals must follow these steps: