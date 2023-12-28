Telangana government to issue white ration cards to poor families

Telangana, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has said that from December 28 to January 6, the state government will give white ration cards to the poor in Telangana. "From Congress foundation day on December 28 to January 6, we will go every home and give white ration cards to the poor in the state who will get benefits of it. My request is that every worker, every district president, NSUI and the Youth Congress should go to every house and raise awareness about the program...CM Revanth Reddy has done a good job," Rao told ANI.Through a White ration card, people can get food at a low cost.

Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced that the State government would issue new white ration cards to avail the six guarantees by the poorer sections. The 'Praja Palana' programme which is being launched from December 28 will also permit people who do not possess white ration cards to submit their applications to avail the benefits. “The government is committed to implement the six guarantees promised by the party during the polls in letter and spirit. People without ration cards too can apply. Those who failed to submit applications during the Praja Palana programme will be provided an opportunity to do so later,”he assured. The programme will be held from December 28 to January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State to receive grievances and applications from the people. Launching the Praja Palana Applications, logo and other materials at Secretariat, the CM said the entire exercise of the Praja Palana was to take the government to the door steps of the people. “Instead of people going to the government, the government was going to the people to find out their needs and resolve their issues,”he said.

Sufficient counters would be opened in the villages to collect applications and separate counters would be set up for women. Every mandal would be divided into two parts, one will be headed by an MRO and the other by an MPDO. Each officer would visit two villages in one day. Those who can’t apply at Grama Sabha can apply at Panchayats also. This will be a continuous process and won’t stop on January 6,” he said.Separate counters would be made available for the people who prefer to submit grievances other than submitting the Praja Palana application form, he said. The exact number of beneficiaries to be covered under various schemes will be known after compiling the data from the applications, Revanth Reddy said that the ongoing Praja Vani programme being held every Tuesday and Friday at the Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan was a big success. So far over 24,000 applications have been received and they were being directed to the departments concerned. Government already laid down a process of digitalising the grievances received at the Praja Bhavan by giving them a docket number and sending received messages to the applicant. “A tracking system was put in place as we needed to know where the application reached and what was the action taken,” Chief Minister said. Once the government receives the applications it would have 100 days to fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.