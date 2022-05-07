Telangana governor extends greeting to people ahead of World Red Cross Day

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her warmest greetings to all the Red Cross Volunteers in the state and the all over the world on the occasion of World Red Cross Day on Sunday.

The Governor in her official release said, "On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all the Red Cross Volunteers in the state of Telangana and all over the world."

Every day, they work with people who are in the midst of the most vulnerable times of their lives, whether it is a natural calamity, a disaster, or a pandemic. They are the first responders and frontline ambassadors.

"This day gives us an opportunity to recognize the incredible work of volunteers who go out and provide selfless humanitarian services even at the risk of their own lives," she said.

One must always follow the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross - humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality, at all times.

From my bottom of my heart, I appreciate every Red Cross Volunteer who did an outstanding service activity during the testing times of COVID-19.

The Governor further requested people to help human beings.

"I urge all people to go the extra mile to assist their fellow human beings by joining hands with Red Cross Society," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

