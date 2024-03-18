Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns

Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post as the Governor of Telangana. The former BJP president in Tamil Nadu is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state, according to sources. She tendered her resignation in Delhi and sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning.

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns from the post of Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor: Raj Bhavan Puducherry



She was appointed the Governor of Telangana on 1 September 2019 by the order of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and currently is also 1st woman to hold the office of the state. She took charge as Governor of Telangana on 9 September 2019. She was given additional charge of Puducherry (union territory) on 16 February 2021 and is fifth woman to hold the office of the Union Territory.During the Covid-19 pandemic she visited healthcare workers in hospitals and encouraged vaccination.

